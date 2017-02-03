When This Pooch’s Owner Died, He Waited Under A Shed For A Homecoming That Would Never Happen

Death is usually difficult for humans to accept, but occasionally it’s even harder for animals. It was for this reason that a dog waited on his owner for a long time after they had passed. The pet’s touching loyalty brought him nothing but heartache. That was until two strangers arrived at his watch post.
In 2014 not-for-profit animal rescue group Hope For Paws received a call about a small poodle named Woody. He’d been living as a stray for a year, but someone had finally called Paws about his situation. Consequently, the rescue group sent a team out right away.
Paws co-founder Eldad Hagar and his friend Lisa Chiarelli went to look for Woody at his last known location. It didn’t take them long to find him, however. In fact, he was right where they expected him to be: near his dead owner’s house.
