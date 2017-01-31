ADVERTISEMENT

Raised for dog meat, Harriet didn’t seem to know how to be a dog. Even after her escape, the adorable canine struggled to adjust. So, when rescuers saw her finally settle into her cozy place, it brought tears to their eyes.

In January 2017, a team from the Humane Society International (HSI) was on a mission in South Korea. In the past two years, the animal welfare organization has been instrumental in the fight against the dog meat industry. Indeed, one of the society’s goals is to get the South Korean government to ban the trade.

On its latest expedition to the East Asian country, the organization visited Pyeongchang county. There, in Gangwon province, the country will host the 2018 Winter Olympics. Therefore, HSI is urging the government to eradicate the dog meat industry before the games begin.

