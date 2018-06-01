This Poor Dog Was In Mourning For His Best Bud. Then An Unlikely Companion Arrived On The Scene

ADVERTISEMENT

When Tennessee dog George lost his long-term companion in 2014, his owners worried that he would never recover. In fact, the pooch missed his buddy so desperately that he appeared to have slipped into a deep depression. Two years later, however, his low mood seemed to lift – and all thanks to a very unique new friend.

For more than a decade, George had shared his life with a Labrador called Blackie. The two dogs were virtually inseparable and spent their time playing together and keeping each other company. What’s more, the best friends’ bond remained strong as they grew old in the same house.

So after Blackie passed away, George was understandably left devastated. Indeed, in 2016 his owner, Jacquie Litton, told WVLT that her grieving dog suffered severe depression after the death of his best friend. “He’s almost died twice,” she said. “He doesn’t eat. He starves himself, and he has anxiety.”

