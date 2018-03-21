This Poor Pooch Was Abandoned By His Family. Then One Day His Time At The Shelter Was Up

ADVERTISEMENT

When his family took him out for the final time, Maverick the German Shepherd likely had no idea that they were about to dump him. And when the dog was abandoned, it was at a high-kill shelter. Then, one day, the pooch’s time at the animal center came to an end.

Carson Animal Care Center is a shelter run by the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control. As part of its work, the center takes in creatures before attempting to find them loving homes.

But while the shelter strives to find a family for every animal it can, that’s not always possible. And perhaps that’s down to the sheer number of abandoned pets that come through the center’s doors. Indeed, according to the ASPCA, 6.5 million pets arrive at shelters each year in the United States. Of these, 3.3 million are dogs, while 3.2 million are cats.

