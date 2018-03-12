This Poor Pooch Was Getting Too Old For The Stairs, So His Human Went All Out For A Solution

ADVERTISEMENT

At 16 years old, Duncan Evans’ beloved dog Timmie was in his twilight years. And as he’d gotten older, the dog’s health had deteriorated and his mobility decreased. However, when Timmie could no longer climb the stairs, Evans decided he needed to step in.

Just like humans, our pets suffer the effects of ageing. A person who knows this all too well is graphic designer Evans. The 27-year-old lives with his 16-year-old Jack Russell in Carmarthenshire, Wales. And by December 2017 Timmie was beginning to slow down a little.

In his old age, Timmie was dependent on medication to treat lung problems and his enlarged heart. He also suffered from arthritis. Therefore, all strenuous exercise was out of the question for the little Jack Russell.

