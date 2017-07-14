This Poor Stray Was At Death’s Door. But When Vets Found His Owner, They Uncovered The Real Story

ADVERTISEMENT

The dog was found in such a terrible condition that at first the vets thought that he was a stray. But his owner had been tracked down, and she was coming through the door at any second. Suddenly, the woman entered the clinic. And the mystery of the dog was about to be revealed.

A December 2015 episode of Animal Planet featured the story of a dog called Baby. Although vets would later learn the dog’s name, they knew little to nothing about him when he first arrived. However, he was covered in injuries and clearly had health issues.

Baby was taken into an Alaskan clinic where he was treated by a veterinarian called Dr. Dee. Naturally, when Baby was discovered in such a state he was taken for a stray. To start with, Baby was emaciated – and he had been found wandering around by himself.

