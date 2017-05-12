This Pregnant Dog’s Belly Was Massive – And After Her Ninth Puppy, The Vet Had A Bigger Surprise

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at their dog’s bulging stomach, Natasha and Alicia had no idea how many puppies to expect. However, nothing could have prepared them for what would happen during the delivery. Because, after the pooch gave birth to her ninth pup, the vet gave them an even bigger surprise.

Natasha White and Alicia Copping live in the city of Coventry in England. White works as a veterinary nurse looking after animals. Meanwhile, Copping works as a police officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the pair share an interesting pastime. They are both Kennel Club-approved dog breeders. White also helps out at an organization that breeds guide dogs for the blind.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT