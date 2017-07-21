This Pregnant Dog Was Huge – But As She Gave Birth They Knew X-Rays Hadn’t Told The Full Story

ADVERTISEMENT

When one Missouri woman welcomed a pregnant dog into her home, the abandoned animal’s massive bump made it clear she could pop at any moment. But when the dog went into labor, the delivery still left the foster carer shocked. Because the dog’s prenatal scans had definitely not put her properly in the picture.

Ashlee Holland resides in Blue Springs, Missouri. She lives in the city with her three beloved children. However, her kids aren’t the only ones to benefit from Holland’s maternal instincts and caring nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since she was a small child, Holland has been passionate about animals. Her heart’s desire has always been to look after all creatures great and small. Happily her altruistic ambition was realized, and she now works as an animal fosterer with Missouri-based charity Midwest Animal ResQ – or MARQ.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT