When police were called to collect the body of dead dog from the side of a busy road, they knew they were in for a tough job. But, when they arrived on site what they saw was truly despicable. The dog had been starved and left out to rot in a tiny cage. And just as it seemed all hope was lost, one officer spotted something.
In November 2016, cops attended to a scene in Austin, Texas. The incident proved to be one of the more disturbing parts of the police officers’ duties. A member of the public had alerted them to a dead dog on the side of a busy road. The animal’s owner had dumped her in a cage and left her there to die.
So, although officers had some idea of what to expect, nothing could have prepared them for what they found at the scene. There, inside the cage, laid the emaciated body of a female dog. Furthermore, the tiny frame was lying on top of a pile of feces.
