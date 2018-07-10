This Abandoned Puppy Was About To Be Euthanized, But The Vet Saw A Sign Of Life At The Last Moment

ADVERTISEMENT

When the veterinarian first saw Bella, she appeared paralyzed. The puppy’s owners were insistent they wanted her euthanized, but the animal medic carried out a proper examination regardless. That’s when the cause of the pup’s troubles was discovered… and the solution to them.

If the countless pictures on the internet are anything to go by, just about everyone loves puppies. But as adorable as the little fluffers are, they’re not always easy to look after. It can prove too much for some people, and they either lose interest or can’t cope.

In fact, even when the pooch grows up it still requires lots of time and attention. Dogs are domesticated and social animals after all, and they generally rely on humans to care for them. That makes it all the more upsetting when they’re abandoned by their owners.

