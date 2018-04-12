This Little Puppy Was Learning The Ropes As A Sheep Dog When A Rowdy Ram Threatened To Charge

ADVERTISEMENT

It was one little sheep dog pup's first day on the job, so no one knew how she would react when she was confronted with a flock. The puppy's instincts appeared to kick in, however, since she started to herd the sheep right away. But when one rowdy ram proved hard to control, it looked like the collie was about to take a nasty headbutt.

For centuries, sheep farmers have used dogs to herd their flocks. However, over the years, one breed in particular has become associated with the job over practically all others: the border collie.

Indeed, border collies are perfect for herding thanks to their high energy levels and athleticism. Furthermore, they are also very obedient and extremely intelligent. In fact, some people claim that they are the smartest dog breed of all.

