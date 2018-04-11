This Poor Little Pup Was Lined Up To Be Shot. Then A Woman Stepped In When She Learned Why

By Andrea Marchiano
April 11, 2018
It’s hard to imagine feeling anything but glee when seeing a puppy. But when an Australian Shepherd named Keller came into the world, her breeder felt less than thrilled. Instead, they reportedly came up with plans to shoot the newborn pup.

Fortunately, a pair of dog lovers stepped in to save the puppy. They were able to find her a new home with Amanda Fuller, who figured out the shocking reason why her pet was almost killed – and made it her mission to save more dogs like Keller.

Even before adopting a puppy in need, Amanda had a track record of caring for animals. In fact, she had made a career out of it. She worked as a veterinary technician in her home state of Maryland.

