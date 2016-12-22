Someone tied this puppy to a stationary truck, with the likely intention of it being a temporarily safe place to secure the dog outside. However, sometime later, the truck was gone and the dog… was lying in the middle of the road.
It all began in Galveston County, Texas. Police had responded to a call about a puppy. A six-month old Australian Cattle Dog, named Arlo, had been involved in some kind of major incident.
Animal control arrived on the scene at 6 p.m. on one November evening in 2016. Despite being used to coming to the aid of animals in need, the authorities were shocked at what they found. Arlo had suffered major trauma to his chest, paws and legs.
