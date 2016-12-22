ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/Houston K-911 Rescue

Image: Facebook/Houston K-911 Rescue

Someone tied this puppy to a stationary truck, with the likely intention of it being a temporarily safe place to secure the dog outside. However, sometime later, the truck was gone and the dog… was lying in the middle of the road.

Image: You Caring/Houston K-911 Rescue

Image: You Caring/Houston K-911 Rescue

It all began in Galveston County, Texas. Police had responded to a call about a puppy. A six-month old Australian Cattle Dog, named Arlo, had been involved in some kind of major incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: You Caring/Houston K-911 Rescue

Image: You Caring/Houston K-911 Rescue

Animal control arrived on the scene at 6 p.m. on one November evening in 2016. Despite being used to coming to the aid of animals in need, the authorities were shocked at what they found. Arlo had suffered major trauma to his chest, paws and legs.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT