Here Are 20 Rare And Beautiful Dog Breeds That You’ve Probably Never Heard Of Until Now

Dogs are one of the most popular pets in the entire world. In the United States alone, there are over 89 million canines, meaning that they outnumber children. However, while pooches may be a common sight in our homes and on our streets, some breeds are so rare that they are practically unheard of in the United States. So, without any further ado, let’s shine a light on some of the unsung beauties of the dog world.

20. Azawakh

This majestic breed comes from the Sahelian zone in Africa and takes its name from the Azawagh Valley, which lies between Niger, Algeria and Mali. Throughout West Africa, the desert-dwelling sighthound has traditionally served as a guard dog as well as a hunting dog and is easily recognizable thanks to its thin body and elegant long neck.

19. Dalmachshund

Part Dalmatians, part Dachshund, dogs don’t come much more precious than the Dalmachshund. The insanely cute canines are small in stature and boast daintily dappled coats that set them apart from your average wiener. Both Dalmatians and Dachshunds are playful and loving which presumably makes the Dalmachshund the perfect family pet.

