When Istanbul experienced a record-breaking snowstorm recently, much of the city ground to a halt. Schools closed, planes were grounded and the city’s roads turned into virtual ice rinks. But the storm also brought out the best in people, many of whom went out of their way to help the city’s vulnerable strays.

At the beginning of January 2017, snow gripped many cities across western Turkey, including the capital. Indeed, the storm practically brought Istanbul to a halt. The city has the highest population in the whole of Turkey and is the country’s economic and historic hub.

Although snow is not uncommon in this part of the country, the blizzards of early 2017 marked the largest snowfall in Istanbul since 2009. According to the city’s mayor, Kadir Topbaş, some areas were covered in 47 inches of snow. And the blanket of white wreaked havoc all over Istanbul.

