This Rescue Cat Was Born With A Rare Defect – And He’s Put It To Incredibly Good Use

They noticed the cat when they were passing the rescue center. He was adorable, but there was something unusual about him that caught their eye. Suddenly, they realized what it was, and they couldn’t believe their eyes; to them, though, it only made him more appealing.

In 2015 a little stray kitten with a very unusual defect was discovered wandering the San Francisco streets. Subsequently, his rescuers – the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SF SPCA) – called him Lobstah. He was no more than four months old.

Despite his deformity, Lobstah behaved like a healthy and energetic kitten at first. However, the SF SPCA realized that there was something else wrong with him. “Staff noticed that he’d stopped eating, pooping, and had trouble breathing,” the group wrote on Imgur.

