When This Rescue Dog Suddenly Lost It Right By A Little Girl, Her Grandma Stepped In To Protect Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Molly DeLuca was playing outside with the family’s new rescue dog, Haus, when it happened. The little girl’s terrified cries drew her family out to the yard where a horrifying scene met them. At first, they saw the dog’s erratic behavior. Then they saw the blood.

Adam and Donya DeLuca live in Tampa, Florida, with their two children, seven-year-old Molly and her younger brother, Joey. For a long while, they also lived with a German shepherd-mix rescue dog called Bailey. The furry family member meant the world to Donya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bailey was with DeLuca for the most emotional moments of her life, until his passing in March 2016. But just days after his death, she decided to rescue again. “I knew I had to do something good with Bailey’s loss,” Donya wrote on Facebook on May 22, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT