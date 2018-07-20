This Rescue Dog Was Ready To Give Up On Life. But Then His New Family Figured Out A Solution

ADVERTISEMENT

After Italian greyhound Lou ended up at an animal shelter, the unfortunate canine seemingly struggled to adapt to his new surroundings. The other dogs there scared him, and he just couldn’t get over his shyness. When Lou was rehomed, however, his new owner took on the task of cheering him up – but would he succeed in his plan?

Lou was adopted by Peter Sohn, a New York City-based fashion designer. He gained a BFA from the Parsons School of Design in 2006, and at the time he attempted to raise Lou’s spirits he worked for the women’s fashion company Adam Lippes.

However, Sohn was told when he picked up Lou that the dog had become very cautious in his dealings with others; the animal was notably wary when around fellow dogs at the facility. And the shelter also revealed a sad explanation for Lou’s seeming withdrawal from others.

