This Rescue Kitten Was Constantly Crying. Then His Owner Realized He Was Trying To Say Something

Wisconsin woman Alana Hadley adopted her kitten, Ares, from a local Door County animal shelter in early 2018. But, alas, something just wasn’t right from the start. No matter how much Hadley tried to comfort the little kitty, he would meow all day until he finally dropped off to sleep at night. But before long, the human mom had the feeling she knew what her boy was trying to tell her.

Hadley works as a photographer and lives with her partner, Nathan, in the small city of Sturgeon Bay, WI. In January 2018, the couple was expecting a baby, but they decided to expand their family early. Already acting as mom and dad to a dog called Sisko, they set their hearts on a feline companion. Consequently, the animal lovers took themselves across town to the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus rescue centre. That is where the Hadleys met a little ball of fluff called Ares.

The four-month-old ginger kitten had been taken in by the animal shelter with his gray sister, Aphrodite, after the strays had been found in late 2017. And, initially, a smitten Hadley had wanted to scoop up both kittens and take them home. Sadly, however, this was not to be. Aphrodite was unavailable as she had already been adopted and was just waiting for her new parents to pick her up. So Hadley left the centre with just Ares. Nonetheless, she was delighted with her new kitty.

