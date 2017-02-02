This Rescued Greyhound Pup Was Frightened Of Everything – Until She Met Her New Baby Bro

ADVERTISEMENT

Weezy the dog was scared of practically everything. So when her rescue family welcomed a new baby, they were terrified of how she would react. But, as she set eyes on her new baby brother for the first time, something inside her changed forever.

Weezy the Italian greyhound was left at a shelter in Alberta, Canada. Not much is known about her past, but the little dog seemed terrified of everything. Even a harmless fly or the noise of a squeaky toy could make her jump out of her skin.

Although Weezy was ready to be adopted, she needed a home with a lot of love and patience. But, it seemed the people who first adopted her didn’t have time to nurture the pooch. And, her first family soon returned her to the shelter for being too timid.

