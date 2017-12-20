A Rescuer Found This Man Asleep On The Sidewalk And Realized He Was Looking For His Lost Best Bud

ADVERTISEMENT

A guy in Georgia was on his way to work at an animal shelter one summer morning in 2017, when he was brought up short. Just outside the entrance to his workplace was a man lying on the sidewalk. Concerned, the guy decided to check if everything was all right with the prone stranger. The worker discovered the man was physically okay, but heartbroken at the possibility that he may have lost his best friend in the whole wide world forever.

It goes without saying that being a homeless person can be tough. But besides the toll it takes on the body, it can be emotionally hard too. Life on the streets can be lonely. As a result, it is little surprise that those without their own four walls seek solace and find good company with a four-legged friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

For one homeless man in DeKalb County, Georgia, his canine companion was his best friend. He had bottle-fed his Chihuahua, Tita, since she was a baby. Consequently, as you can imagine, the pair shared an immensely close bond. So similarly imagine the destitute man’s horror when tiny Tita went missing in August 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT