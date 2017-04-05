When A Rescuer Realized This Dog’s Skin Was Bumpy, The Vet’s X-Ray Revealed The Disturbing Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

When she finally got close to the stray dog, Shauna Bauer was concerned to see that it was covered in lumps. However, nothing could have prepared her for the story of what had caused them. Because when vets X-rayed the animal, what they found was truly horrifying.

Bauer lives in Florida, where she has been an animal rescuer for more than three decades. As a result, people know her for her kind-hearted deeds and often tip her off about animals in need. And that’s exactly how she came to learn of Honeybee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Someone had got in touch with Bauer after they spotted a stray pooch that was roaming the streets of their neighborhood. They wanted to help the poor dog but the animal was fearful of humans. So they decided to let a professional like Bauer deal with it

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT