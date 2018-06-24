This Rescuer Was Called On To Save A Puppy, But She Discovered Three Different Dogs In Need

ADVERTISEMENT

The Californian animal rescue team responded swiftly to a call regarding a stray puppy in the summer of 2017, and that is exactly what they found. However, the abandoned female was not the only dog the party found in distress that day. As the call-out progressed, the rescue volunteers came across two more mutts – and all three were hungry and homeless and in dire need of the rescuers help.

The volunteers in question all worked for Hope For Paws, a non-profit animal rescue charity based in Los Angeles, CA. Eldad Hagar and his wife, Audrey, founded Paws back in 2008. Since then, the organization has grown in stature, but nevertheless Hagar still likes to get hands-on as an active on-site animal rescuer.

And Paws hosts a very handy website on which the charity sums up its mission statement. It states, “We rescue dogs and all other animals who are suffering on the streets and in the shelters.” But the organization is about more than just saving abandoned animals. It also strives to prevent pets being kicked to the curb in the first place by targeting peoples’ ignorance.

