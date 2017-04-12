A Rescuer Spotted This Dog Crying On The Roadside. Then She Saw What Was Tied Around Its Neck

By Dave Jones
April 12, 2017
She had driven those roads many times before looking for strays, with varying degrees of success. Sometimes, tragically, the dogs she found were no longer alive. But this time, something moving on the grass verge caught her eye – and she had to stop to investigate.

Judy Obregon is no stranger to saving animals. In fact, she founded a rescue group called The Abandoned Ones (TAO) back in 2010. And since then, she has been devoted to getting stray dogs off the streets and finding them furrever homes.

The group doesn’t have a shelter itself. Instead, its rescued dogs are supported by foster families. It does, however, have a base of operations and that is in Fort Worth Park, Texas. Unfortunately, the area is infamous locally for a practice that will horrify animal lovers.

