When rescuers found Vera the dog wandering around a local market, she had seen better days. Not only was she emaciated, she appeared to have a broken leg. In addition to that, she was hiding a huge secret. And her story would go to show that a mother’s love knows no bounds.



In January 2017, Lianne Powell was out running errands in the Spanish town of Vera. It was a Saturday afternoon, so the psychologist decided to visit the town’s market place. However, her carefree shopping spree took a more serious turn.

For on that day, Powell came across a stray dog. Moreover, the greyhound was severely malnourished. Indeed, Powell could even see the bones in dog’s spine, ribs and hips. And, on top of everything, the canine appeared to have an injured leg.

