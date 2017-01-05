Puppy mills are notorious for being places of immense animal cruelty. However, no matter how much bad press the facilities get, they still have the ability to shock even the most experienced animal rescuers. Such was the case at this mill in Georgia.
But the story begins in North Carolina. In July 2014, a woman there reported the death of a puppy to officials. She had purchased the puppy just days before from one Joy Wise in Cherokee County, Georgia. Thankfully, the Sheriff’s Department acted on the tip and began investigating Wise.
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a puppy mill is a facility that breeds dogs for commercial purposes. They tend to put profits before the welfare of the animals they house. Often, dogs are kept in deplorable conditions and puppies are prone to congenital and hereditary conditions due to overbreeding.
