When Rescuers Took A Closer Look At This “Momma Cat,” They Discovered They Had Made A Big Mistake

When animal rescuers received a call about some tiny kittens and their mom that had been left out in the street, they rushed to the animals’ aid. When they got there, they found the momma cat keeping her babies warm. However, they later realized they’d made a big mistake.

The Homeless Animal Adoption League (HAAL) is a pet rehoming organization based in Clifton, New Jersey. The league was founded in 1989 by some East Orange, NJ, residents, after they grew worried about their local pound’s conditions.

After the East Orange pound closed in 1995, HAAL began finding homes for the shelter’s leftover cats. After that it started taking in abused, homeless and abandoned felines from its base in Bloomfield, NJ.

