After two whole months, countless sightings and an array of failed rescue attempts, it seemed like this was the last chance to catch Daisy. The dog had been on the run for weeks on end, with no signs of giving herself up. But when six-year-old Meghan stepped up to the pooch, something incredible happened.



In October 2016, German Shepherd-mix Daisy got her lucky break. For that’s when a family in Hollister, California, adopted the pooch. But while her new owners no doubt thought they’d given Daisy her forever home, the pooch had other ideas.

After just two days in her new home, Daisy escaped from her family’s back yard. So the family contacted the Hollister Animal Lost and Found Facebook group for help. Of course, the community group vowed to keep an eye out for the lost canine.

