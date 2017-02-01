ADVERTISEMENT

During a dramatic rescue, volunteers battled against a powerful current and freezing cold waters to drag the injured wolf ashore. But when they placed the stethoscope on the animal’s chest, they heard no sign of life.

In January 2012, a team from the Center for Conservation and Research of Exotic and Wild Fauna attended to an unusual scene. Police contacted the center – which is based in Monte Adone, Italy – about an injured wild animal. Some locals had spotted a wolf in a freezing river near the city of Bologna.

When rescuers arrived at the scene, they spotted the wolf standing completely still in the icy water. His predicament was so bad that he couldn’t even move. Indeed, he was paralyzed in his hind legs, cold and exhausted. And, on top of everything, someone had shot the beautiful animal 35 times with lead pellets.

