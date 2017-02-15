When Rescuers Found These 14 Tubs Outside Their Shelter, They Were Stunned By What Lay Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

It was 4:00 a.m., and staff were getting ready for another busy day at the animal shelter. But when other employees turned up to start their shifts an hour afterwards, they stumbled on something in the dark. There, by the sanctuary gates, were 14 plastic boxes. And what lay inside would shock everyone.

In February 2017 that alarming sight surprised workers at The Cat House on the Kings, an animal shelter in Parlier, California. The facility is the biggest no-kill sanctuary and cat adoption outpost in the state. And, as part of their work, staff rescue felines before finding them devoted forever homes.

Lynea Lattanzio founded the shelter a quarter of a century ago now and since then has shared her five-bedroom house and six acres of land with more than 7,000 dogs and 28,000 cats. She is a trained veterinary technician and can therefore provide hands-on care for the animals under her supervision.

