When Rescuers Found These 14 Tubs Outside Their Shelter, They Were Stunned By What Lay Inside

It was 4:00 a.m., and staff were getting ready for another busy day at the animal shelter. But when other employees turned up to start their shifts an hour afterwards, they stumbled on something in the dark. There, by the sanctuary gates, were 14 plastic boxes. And what lay inside would shock everyone.
In February 2017 that alarming sight surprised workers at The Cat House on the Kings, an animal shelter in Parlier, California. The facility is the biggest no-kill sanctuary and cat adoption outpost in the state. And, as part of their work, staff rescue felines before finding them devoted forever homes.
Lynea Lattanzio founded the shelter a quarter of a century ago now and since then has shared her five-bedroom house and six acres of land with more than 7,000 dogs and 28,000 cats. She is a trained veterinary technician and can therefore provide hands-on care for the animals under her supervision.
20 Powerful Social Issue Ads That Will Change Your Perspective On Life
In 1993 A 10-Year-Old Boy Buried A Time Capsule – Then 21 Years Later He Returned To Prise It Open
When A Woman Spotted This Baby Creature In Desperate Need, She Immediately Called For Help
When This Blind Elephant Was Freed From Years Of Abuse, She Couldn’t Hold Back Her Flood Of Tears
20 Foods We All Eat That Could Could Be Deadly To Your Dog
This Anxious Dog Was Abandoned Before Giving Birth – But The Moment She Saw Her Pups Was Priceless
20 Magnum, P.I. Secrets That Tom Selleck Keeps Close To His Chest
This Horse Died Before She Was Able To Give Birth – But Then Scientists Performed A Triple Miracle
20 Dads Who Claimed They Didn’t Want Dogs But Aren’t Fooling Anybody
A Family Were Foraging For Berries When They Stumbled Upon The Remains Of An Ice Age Beast
This Guy Was Digging Underneath His Home When He Discovered A Creepy Cache Of 19th-Century Remains
This 3-Legged Stray Had Been Sleeping On A Shoebox For 5 Months Before Rescuers Got A Tip-off