When rescuers first found Davi the dog, it was clear to see he’d been slowly starving to death. Although they had no idea how long he’d been in the forest, the team were sure they’d be able to help. But, as he stepped out of his makeshift home, the canine showed them his predicament was much worse than they anticipated.



Wilson Coutinho Martins comes from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In his home city, the animal lover has earned a reputation as a hero. That’s because he works tirelessly to help all kinds of creatures in need.

On his Facebook page, Martins describes himself as a “protector of animals.” He boasts over half-a-million followers on the social media site, which he uses to document his animal rescue efforts. It’s no wonder, then, that the Brazilian native is often the first to hear about animals that need help.

