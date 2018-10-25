Rescuers Found A Flooded Trailer In Hurricane Florence. Then They Heard Cries Coming From A Cage

ADVERTISEMENT

Floodwaters rose around the coastguard’s boat, but thankfully the homeowner was safe. Her look of relief turned to horror, though, as she glanced back at the trailer. Cries filled the air, and the rescuers realized their job was far from done.

Despite initial fluctuations in its strength, when Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas in September 2018 it was ferocious enough to bring chaos in its wake. That’s because by September 10, 2018, experts classed it as a major hurricane. Florence was deemed to be a category four by the Saffir-Simpson scale, in fact.

Even at its weakest, though, Florence still possessed dangerous winds capable of tearing trees out of the ground. As the storm increased in power, it hit brief peaks of 140 mph. And while hurricanes are famous for their wind force, other disasters accompany them, too.

