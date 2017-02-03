When Rescuers Found This Helpless Dog, She’d Been Stuck In Tar For So Long She Was Almost Solid

ADVERTISEMENT

When rescuers arrived at the scene, what they saw was truly shocking: a dog had become submerged in a vat of sticky tar. Indeed, the syrupy substance had been slowly forming a makeshift tomb around her. If they didn’t act soon, the desperate animal would surely die right before their eyes.

In January 2017 Animal Aid Unlimited revealed one of the most heartbreaking scenes it had attended in recent months. The rescue organization and animal shelter is based in Udaipur, India. And although the charity’s teams are used to meeting animals at their lowest ebb, this incident stood out.

It seemed a stray dog had climbed into a drum filled with tar. The sticky, black substance had since solidified. As a result, the terrified canine was totally entombed in the tiny barrel. Obviously, none of the rescue team had any idea how long the poor creature had been there.

