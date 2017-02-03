When Rescuers Found This Helpless Dog, She’d Been Stuck In Tar For So Long She Was Almost Solid

When rescuers arrived at the scene, what they saw was truly shocking: a dog had become submerged in a vat of sticky tar. Indeed, the syrupy substance had been slowly forming a makeshift tomb around her. If they didn’t act soon, the desperate animal would surely die right before their eyes.
In January 2017 Animal Aid Unlimited revealed one of the most heartbreaking scenes it had attended in recent months. The rescue organization and animal shelter is based in Udaipur, India. And although the charity’s teams are used to meeting animals at their lowest ebb, this incident stood out.
It seemed a stray dog had climbed into a drum filled with tar. The sticky, black substance had since solidified. As a result, the terrified canine was totally entombed in the tiny barrel. Obviously, none of the rescue team had any idea how long the poor creature had been there.
When Max Schmeling Beat Joe Louis, The Nazis Used Him In Propaganda – But The Boxer Wouldn’t Bow Down
This Guy Found A Mysterious Chest In His Grandpa’s Attic, And Inside Lay Some Extraordinary Artifacts
When This Pooch’s Owner Died, He Waited Under A Shed For A Homecoming That Would Never Happen
This Man’s Bizarre Death Baffled Police For A Year – And The Plot Only Thickened When They Solved It
21 Zodiac Match-Ups That Make For Perfect Relationships
10 Celebrities Who Were Brought Up In Crazy Cults
This New York Man Took A Photo Every Day For Nearly Two Decades – But His Story Ended Tragically
This Rescued Greyhound Pup Was Frightened Of Everything – Until She Met Her New Baby Bro
Bill And Hillary Clinton’s New Chappaqua Home Is Definitely Fit For A Former President
20 Common Relationship Mistakes That Almost Guarantee A Breakup
After This Mom Shared A Photo Of Her Ill Son, A Stranger Reached Out With An Astonishing Offer
20 Insane Things That Doctors Used To Tell Pregnant Women That Are Not Okay Today