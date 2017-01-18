When rescuers found this dog, he was in a box in a deserted area. He had no home to go to and no owner to look after him; to protect him from the cold, he had what little warmth his crate could offer. Yet he could at least boast of least one thing: a guardian who was watching over him from close by.
In Dallas, Texas, there’s an area near Dowdy’s Ferry that is well known to animal rescuers. And while it’s only 15 minutes away from the downtown area, it couldn’t be more different. Indeed, it’s mostly just abandoned woodland. But other things get abandoned there, too.
That’s because in addition to unwanted vehicles and furniture, the area has also become a common spot to find abandoned dogs. And as a result, volunteers of non-profit animal rescue group The Underdog Project often scout the area, including one woman named Leslie Ysuhuaylas.
