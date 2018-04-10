Rescuers Found This Poor Kitten Under Their House, But Leaning In They Spotted His Strange Features

ADVERTISEMENT

When rescuers found a baby cat under an Australian house, they were keen to help him back to safety. It was clear to see, too, that the creature was extremely young. However, when they took a closer look at the animal, he was nothing like any kitten they had seen before.

Georgia Anderson is by definition an animal lover. As a result, she volunteers her services at the Geelong Animal Welfare Society in Victoria, Australia. And as part of her work there, Anderson had fostered dozens of cats and kittens before handing them over to forever homes.

However, in 2018 Anderson came across a feline that she would become rather attached to. In fact, when he ended up in her care, she had no idea how she would be able to hand him back over. Why? Well, that’s because the kitten in question was rather special.

