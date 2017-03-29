When Rescuers Found This Terrified Cat, The Roll Around His Neck Had Caused A Horrible Infection

ADVERTISEMENT

It had taken them hours just to get close to the scared little cat. But as they finally got near to the animal, his rescuers made a horrifying discovery. Someone had pushed a cardboard roll around his neck. The damage it had caused turned their stomachs.

In February 2017, residents of one California neighborhood noticed a stray ginger cat roaming the streets. Although they wanted to help, the animal was so shy that they couldn’t even approach him. In fact, even animal control services were unable to capture the petrified animal.

That’s when experienced animal rescuers, Kimberly Saxelby and Chris Gattas stepped in. The pair drove out to the location where the cat had last been spotted. Once there, they hoped to catch him and deliver him to a veterinary clinic.

