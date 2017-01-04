As the train hurtled toward the injured dog, it appeared to the would-be rescuer that he was too late. All he could so was look on in horror. Then, just as the train was due to strike, something unbelievable happened.
The dramatic scene took place in Ukraine on Christmas Day in 2016. The would-be rescuer, Denis Malafeyev, captured the incident on camera. Malafeyev had arrived at the train tracks near the village of Tseglovka after some friends alerted him to the dog’s plight.
According to the kind strangers’ sources, the pooch had been stranded on the railway for two whole days. In this part of Ukraine, it’s not unusual for temperatures to plummet below freezing in December. But, despite the temperature and trains, the dog had managed to survive.
