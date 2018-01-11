Rescuers Got A Call About A Dog Left To Die – Then Realized Her Puppies Were Nowhere To Be Seen

ADVERTISEMENT

When rescuers heard about a dog that had been abandoned, they worried that multiple lives hung in the balance. That’s because all evidence suggested that the dog had just given birth. When a team arrived on the scene, however, they couldn’t locate a single puppy.

Hope For Paws is an animal rescue organization based in Los Angeles, California. Audrey and Eldad Hagar founded the charity to save animals that suffer in the local area. They then provide the creatures with medical care until they are ready for a loving forever home.

As part of their work, the team at Hope For Paws carry out harrowing animal rescues. Quite often, they record these situations so that their followers can better understand their work. And their videos have a wide following online. Consequently, it’s not uncommon for some to reach over one million views on YouTube.

