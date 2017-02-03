Rescuers Got A Call About A Desperate Pit Bull – But She Was Hiding The True Extent Of Her Plight

ADVERTISEMENT

When rescuers first set eyes on the pit bull they could see she was in desperate need of help. However, getting to her would prove a massive challenge. The dog seemed terrified of everything, but that’s because she was hiding a massive secret.

In 2014 Lisa Arturo and Eldad Hagar attended to a scene where their help was desperately needed. California-based, the pair work for Hope For Paws animal rescue and shelter in Beverly Hills. As such, they are often called to the aid of furry friends in need.

On this occasion, a resident had contacted the organization about an ailing dog they’d found in their yard. The pit bull was not in a good way at all. So, it seemed to the stranger, she needed all the expert help she could get. That’s when they approached Hope For Paws.

