Rescuers Got A Call About A Puppy Who’d Been Abandoned And Left To Freeze Locked In A Cage

When rescuers arrived on the muddy field in the middle of winter, they couldn’t believe what they found. There, in the center of the grassland, was an abandoned cage. And, as they crept closer to the structure, they caught a glimpse of a half-frozen dog within.

In January 2017, Tunica Humane Society received a call about an abandoned animal. The shelter is based in Mississippi. As part of their work, staff rescue neglected and abandoned animals before finding them a forever home.

On this occasion, a stranger had tipped staff off about a dog they’d found in the middle of a field. And, when rescuers arrived on the scene, what they saw sickened them. There, on the soggy ground, was a cage.

