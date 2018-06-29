When Rescuers Investigated This Rusty Old Trailer, They Came Across A Nightmarish Scene In The Dark

ADVERTISEMENT

The property was in such bad condition it didn’t look like anything could live there. The field was a mire of sludge and quick mud, dotted with dangerous debris. Suddenly, one of the rescuers heard a noise coming from a decrepit trailer. Something was moving inside.

When you think of animals suffering from neglect and abuse, it’s often house pets that come to mind. However, they aren’t the only victims – larger creatures are also vulnerable. That’s one of the things that Oregon-based charity 3 Sisters Equine Refuge is fighting to raise awareness about.

On its social media site 3 Sisters explain that slaughterhouses claim the lives of more than 150,000 healthy horses. The organization seeks to “make a difference one horse at a time” by saving horses wherever possible. It’s not the only group trying to do so either.

