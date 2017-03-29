When Rescuers Laid Eyes On This Poor Neglected Creature, They Couldn’t Even Work Out What It Was

The rescuers had seen some bad cases of neglect and abuse, but this one had them at a loss. It was obvious the animal in front of them had been mistreated, but what was it? There was only one way to find out, so they began cutting the knotted fur.
Back in 2014, Japanese animal rescuers were called out to help an unusual creature roaming the streets of Tokyo. When they found the animal they were looking for, however, they couldn’t believe their eyes. The sight that met them was an upsetting one.
Apart from the poor beast’s four-legged gait, the rescue team had no idea what they were looking at. The mystery animal’s true identity was hidden behind thick and dirty clumps of hair. Whatever it was, their charge had been subject to a horrific level of neglect.
For A Decade, Dad Visited His Son’s Memorial Under Cover Of Darkness. Then An Oil Giant Left A Note
20 Tattoo Cover-Up Jobs That Just Made Things Worse
The 20 Worst Casting Decisions Ever Made In Major Movies
This YouTube Star’s Parents Could Face Severe Punishment After Helping Him Do A Perilous Stunt
When Rescuers Found This Terrified Cat, The Roll Around His Neck Had Caused A Horrible Infection
Moms Leave Their Babies Asleep In Sub-Zero Weather – And The Reason Why Has Swept The Internet
The 26,000-Year-Old Footprints In This Cave Offer A Glimpse Of The Earliest Human-Dog Relationships
Years After This Elephant Was Separated From Her Mom As A Baby, Rescuers Made A Stunning Discovery
Harry Potter’s Viktor Krum Has Totally Transformed Himself, And You Might Not Even Recognize Him Now
In 1987 This Disgraced Politician Did The Unimaginable In Front Of TV Cameras
20 Times Students Taught Their Teachers A Lesson
20 Crazed Cats Who Are Definitely In Touch With Their Satanic Side