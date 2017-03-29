When Rescuers Laid Eyes On This Poor Neglected Creature, They Couldn’t Even Work Out What It Was

ADVERTISEMENT

The rescuers had seen some bad cases of neglect and abuse, but this one had them at a loss. It was obvious the animal in front of them had been mistreated, but what was it? There was only one way to find out, so they began cutting the knotted fur.

Back in 2014, Japanese animal rescuers were called out to help an unusual creature roaming the streets of Tokyo. When they found the animal they were looking for, however, they couldn’t believe their eyes. The sight that met them was an upsetting one.

Apart from the poor beast’s four-legged gait, the rescue team had no idea what they were looking at. The mystery animal’s true identity was hidden behind thick and dirty clumps of hair. Whatever it was, their charge had been subject to a horrific level of neglect.

