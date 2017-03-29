When Rescuers Laid Eyes On This Poor Neglected Creature, They Couldn’t Even Work Out What It Was

By Dave Jones
March 29, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/チロのアトリエ

The rescuers had seen some bad cases of neglect and abuse, but this one had them at a loss. It was obvious the animal in front of them had been mistreated, but what was it? There was only one way to find out, so they began cutting the knotted fur.

Image: YouTube/チロのアトリエ

Back in 2014, Japanese animal rescuers were called out to help an unusual creature roaming the streets of Tokyo. When they found the animal they were looking for, however, they couldn’t believe their eyes. The sight that met them was an upsetting one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/チロのアトリエ

Apart from the poor beast’s four-legged gait, the rescue team had no idea what they were looking at. The mystery animal’s true identity was hidden behind thick and dirty clumps of hair. Whatever it was, their charge had been subject to a horrific level of neglect.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT