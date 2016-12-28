ADVERTISEMENT



When rescuers were called to attend to a street dog named Sidney in India, what they found was beyond shocking. The animal had sustained such terrible injuries, that he couldn’t even stand – let alone walk. Vets suspected the canine would be paralyzed forever, but no one had accounted for the dog’s incredible spirit.



Sidney’s story began in India, where he was living on the streets. He was one of the country’s estimated 25 million stray dogs. Often, the animals are looked after by locals, who give them the food they need to survive.

Usually the dogs go about their business, without too much human intervention. But someone had noticed something different about Sidney. The little dog was unable to stand, so a Good Samaritan reported him to Animal Aid Unlimited.

