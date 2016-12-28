When rescuers were called to attend to a street dog named Sidney in India, what they found was beyond shocking. The animal had sustained such terrible injuries, that he couldn’t even stand – let alone walk. Vets suspected the canine would be paralyzed forever, but no one had accounted for the dog’s incredible spirit.
Sidney’s story began in India, where he was living on the streets. He was one of the country’s estimated 25 million stray dogs. Often, the animals are looked after by locals, who give them the food they need to survive.
Usually the dogs go about their business, without too much human intervention. But someone had noticed something different about Sidney. The little dog was unable to stand, so a Good Samaritan reported him to Animal Aid Unlimited.
Right After This Army Vet Was Put Behind Bars, Cameras Caught A Judge Going Into His Cell
The 20 Most Extraordinary Weather Phenomena In Living Memory
This Guy Has Five Wives – And Their Lifestyle Is So Controversial, Even Regular Polygamists Shun Them
Archaeologists Have Dug Up The Mutilated Remains Of Medieval People Who Were Deemed To Be Vampires
20 Actors Who Were Written Out Of TV Shows For Truly Surprising Reasons
President Obama Has A New $7 Million Home – And It’s Way Better Than The White House
This Russian Fisherman Has Caught The Most Horrific Sea Creatures You’ll Ever See. Ever
20 Normal Things We Do Today That Were Totally Not OK 40 Years Ago
This Abused Pit Bull Was Starved Almost To Death – Until An Unlikely Rescuer Heard Of His Fate
The 20 Craziest Things That Foreign Countries Have Gifted To U.S. Presidents
The 20 Richest Hockey Players That Ever Graced The Rink
This Dog Was Lost In The Woods For A Month. When She Returned, Her Owner Couldn’t Believe His Eyes