A Year After Rescuers Set This Porcupine Free, She Came Back With A Special Surprise

By Dave Jones
May 31, 2017
Image: DAKTARI School via The Dodo

The rescuers always remembered raising the porcupine fondly. They took him in as a baby and watched him grow into adulthood. And, although that was a year ago, they still saw him all the time. Then, one day when he finally returned, the rescuers couldn’t believe what he had with him.

Image: Dimitar Denev

The story begins with a potato farmer working his land in the South African town of Hoedspruit. As if farming isn’t tough enough in itself, those cherished crops are also a prime target for hungry animals. Among those animals are porcupines, which love the salt found naturally in potatoes.

Image: Tambako The Jaguar

Farms make an attractive buffet for them, since tool handles can be covered in residual, salt-filled sweat. Additionally, they eat the sap from wood, and farms are a great source for both of these things. Because of this, porcupines can be a nuisance on a farm and disastrous to a farmer’s livelihood.

