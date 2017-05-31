A Year After Rescuers Set This Porcupine Free, She Came Back With A Special Surprise

ADVERTISEMENT

The rescuers always remembered raising the porcupine fondly. They took him in as a baby and watched him grow into adulthood. And, although that was a year ago, they still saw him all the time. Then, one day when he finally returned, the rescuers couldn’t believe what he had with him.

The story begins with a potato farmer working his land in the South African town of Hoedspruit. As if farming isn’t tough enough in itself, those cherished crops are also a prime target for hungry animals. Among those animals are porcupines, which love the salt found naturally in potatoes.

Farms make an attractive buffet for them, since tool handles can be covered in residual, salt-filled sweat. Additionally, they eat the sap from wood, and farms are a great source for both of these things. Because of this, porcupines can be a nuisance on a farm and disastrous to a farmer’s livelihood.

