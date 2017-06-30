Rescuers Told This Owner His Dog Had Died – But They Were Secretly Putting A Plan Into Action

ADVERTISEMENT

The man had beaten his dog close to death, but he still refused to hand her over to the shelter. Indeed, it seemed like the only release she would have from her pain was in death. Then rescuers had an idea – it would only work, however, if her owner believed that she was dead…

In October 2015 staff at an animal shelter in Egypt found themselves in a situation that truly tested their principles. A man brought his injured dog – a purebred pit bull, to be precise – for the shelter staff to treat. However, they were horrified by the animal’s condition.

The pit bull was just a pup, but her young age hadn’t done anything to deter her abuser. In fact, he’d already beaten her close to death and she was not even a year old. Consequently, the physical evidence of the puppy’s cruel treatment was obvious.

