Rescuers Stopped To Untie This Poor Dog From A Post – Then The Owners Said They Didn’t Want Him

When one animal lover stopped by an address to do what they could for a dog in distress in 2017, she expected that the altruistic act would be fairly straightforward. The canine-friendly female had spotted the doggo tangled up by a tethered rope in the backyard of the property. But, astonishingly, when the good Samaritan approached the animal’s owners, they had some bad news – they did not even want the dog.

Flannel, the pooch in question from an unspecified part of the U.S., was one of North America’s many “backyard dogs.” By definition, these animals live outside for the most part and are often literally tied to one location by a chain, rope or leash. In many states, keeping a dog outside is perfectly legal. Nevertheless, there are laws in place to protect such yard animals.

However, regardless of legislation, all outdoor dogs should have access to some form of shelter, regular food and water. Owners should also provide their animals with veterinary care if required. Nonetheless, law enforcement agencies tend not to remove dogs from owners unless the canine’s lives are truly in danger.

