Rhinoceros are highly endangered creatures in the wild and they’re being hunted to near-extinction for their horns, which fetch a high price on the black market. When this baby rhino lost her mother to poachers, it’s amazing she survived. Now she’s learned to love again and has even become inseparable from the object of her affection.

This baby rhino, now called Nandi, should have grown to adulthood under the guidance of her mother. Naturally, she would have matured into a strong and majestic creature living in the wild. But that was all snatched from her in an instant.

Greedy for the money her mother’s horn would bring on the illegal animal trade market, poachers killed the little rhino’s mommy in late 2016. Fortunately, baby Nandi managed to escape the poacher’s guns. However, with no family for protection, her chances of survival were slim.

