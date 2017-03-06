This Rhino Had Been Pregnant For 492 Days. Then A Camera Captured A Moment That Left People Stunned

ADVERTISEMENT

It had been a long time since the expecting rhino fell pregnant and the big moment was quickly approaching. However, when the baby started to come, there was no warning; nor was there anyone present to help. The mommy-to-be just lay on her side as the birthing suddenly began.

The animal in question was an Indian rhinoceros called Rapti. Although she was born in Nepal, shortly after her birth Rapti was moved to Munich. Her new home was the Hellabrunn Zoo nature reserve, where she has lived ever since.

What’s more, it was there that she met her mate, a fellow Indian rhino called Nikolaus (Nico for short). Indeed, the baby they were expecting wasn’t their first, or even their second. But while Rapti had previously given birth to two other calves, their lives had both ended in tragedy.

