A Rottweiler Bounded Towards This Bunny – But Then The Tables Suddenly Turned

When a Rottweiler found a tiny bunny in his yard, he decided to pounce. But after making a run towards the helpless rabbit, the tables somehow turned. All of a sudden it appeared that the bunny had the upper hand against the daunting doggie.

Rottweilers have one of the most fearsome reputations of all dogs. The breed was first established in Roman times, when they were used to guard cattle. However, the reliable canine soon evolved into a general helper for ancient tradesman.

According to a description on the American Kennel Club website, the dogs are “inherent protectors.” The site’s guide continues, “The Rottweiler is self-confident and responds quietly and with a wait-and-see attitude to influences in his environment.”

