Rumors Spread About A Hound In The Mountains, So This Woman Hiked Up And Made A Startling Discovery

As rumors spread about a hound howling high up in the Colorado mountains, Sean Nichols and Trinity Smith pulled on their hiking boots and went investigating. For hours they saw nothing, and then they heard a harrowing cry.

Larry Osborne and Anouk Patel live in Alma, Colorado. There, they run the South Park Saloon – the highest saloon in North America. As such, they are at the heart of their community and well known in the area.

Given that their home and business is nestled in the Rocky Mountains, the couple relish any opportunity to get out in the open. Some of their favorite pastimes are hiking, skiing, fishing and camping, which they enjoy with their son Shail and dog Chloe.

